-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALHC stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,936. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

