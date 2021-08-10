-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

NYSE PLAN traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,339. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,980 shares of company stock worth $6,470,264. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Anaplan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,132,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,681,000 after purchasing an additional 185,946 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Anaplan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,813,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 39.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,100,000 after purchasing an additional 775,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

