-$0.26 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.85. 112,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,932. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.98.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,599 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $520,239.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,020 shares in the company, valued at $33,034,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,413 shares of company stock worth $11,109,011. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

