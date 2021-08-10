$0.58 EPS Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

