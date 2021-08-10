$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. The Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $74.53. 5,784,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,675. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,142,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $122,625,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.