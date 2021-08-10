$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,767,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after acquiring an additional 223,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 113,605 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

