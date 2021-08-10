$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $995.73 million and the highest is $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $883.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

