$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 87,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 274,099 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.54 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

