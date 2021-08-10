10,089 Shares in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MEIP shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

MEIP stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.51.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

