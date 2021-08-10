10,115 Shares in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 26.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85. VerifyMe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 1,372.29%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

