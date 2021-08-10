11,203 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

