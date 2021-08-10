11,692 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,692 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after buying an additional 711,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 125.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after buying an additional 598,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.96. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.