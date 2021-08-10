1,170 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $11,546,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $190.98 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

