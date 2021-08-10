12,106 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nomura by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

NMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

