$124.82 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will post $124.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.94 million and the lowest is $121.70 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $107.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $489.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $497.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $535.42 million, with estimates ranging from $534.70 million to $536.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000.

PRLB traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 364,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.