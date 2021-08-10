13,007 Shares in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 903,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 305,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 380.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 172,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Entravision Communications news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $194,535.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $587.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

