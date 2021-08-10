1,588 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $200,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $194.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

