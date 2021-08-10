1,617 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $280.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion and a PE ratio of -73.68. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,779,015.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,552 shares of company stock valued at $210,223,875. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

