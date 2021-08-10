17,288 Shares in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Jupiter Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $238,000.

In other news, insider Richard A. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian John sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,884 shares of company stock worth $1,369,566 in the last ninety days.

Shares of JUPW opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

