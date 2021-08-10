$175.12 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post $175.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $121.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $698.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%.
In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,371 shares of company stock worth $703,580 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of POWI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.69. 2,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
Read More: Mutual Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.