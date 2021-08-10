$175.12 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post $175.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $121.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $698.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,371 shares of company stock worth $703,580 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.69. 2,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

