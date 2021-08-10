177 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 486,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $207.72 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.43.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

