17,893 Shares in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRHC shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

