1,841 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

DFS stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.39. 15,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,252. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

