1847 Goedeker (GOED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of GOED stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. 1847 Goedeker has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Ellery Roberts acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,375,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,337.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,744 shares of company stock worth $77,462. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

