$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,715,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

