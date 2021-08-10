$22.30 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce $22.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $22.68 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $13.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $75.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.84 billion to $73.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 35,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,222. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,587,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 288,828 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.