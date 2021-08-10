$256.60 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $256.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.50 million. CONMED reported sales of $237.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,764,246 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CNMD stock opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.28. CONMED has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.