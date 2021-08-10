25,730 Shares in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNFinance by 267.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in CNFinance by 74.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 726.28 and a quick ratio of 726.28. The company has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
CNFinance Profile
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
