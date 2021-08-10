25,730 Shares in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNFinance by 267.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in CNFinance by 74.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 726.28 and a quick ratio of 726.28. The company has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

CNFinance Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.