$28.08 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to announce $28.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.93 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $25.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $110.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $115.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.59 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $914.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,882,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,426,000 after purchasing an additional 222,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

