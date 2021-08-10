34,868 Shares in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Urban One by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban One by 1,659.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ UONE opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $391.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

In related news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 20,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 566,938 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $2,245,074.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,290,033 shares of company stock worth $5,618,076 and have sold 167,103 shares worth $671,161. Insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

