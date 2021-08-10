3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NYSE:DDD traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,503,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,433. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDD shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

