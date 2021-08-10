3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NYSE DDD traded up $8.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 887,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,233. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in 3D Systems by 551.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

