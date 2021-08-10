$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $4.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the highest is $4.58 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $18.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. 6,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

