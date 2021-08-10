$494.55 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce sales of $494.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.70 million and the highest is $548.70 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $106.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 903,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

