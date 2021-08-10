$494.55 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce sales of $494.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.70 million and the highest is $548.70 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $106.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 903,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.