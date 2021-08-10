49,983 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

