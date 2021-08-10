50,758 Shares in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in 9F in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 9F in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in 9F in the first quarter worth about $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in 9F in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 9F in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFU opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13. 9F Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

