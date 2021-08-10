$528.28 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce sales of $528.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.98 million and the lowest is $508.35 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $291.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

NYSE COG opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,004 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

