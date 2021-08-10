5,467 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.33.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

