$550.80 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post $550.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $549.60 million and the highest is $552.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $579.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $938.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

