62,318 Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Purchased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $96,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 82.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE:EDD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,417. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.