635 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,158.05 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $68.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

