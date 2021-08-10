$697.30 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post sales of $697.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $694.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $699.70 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $645.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUM. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 1,164,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,001. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

