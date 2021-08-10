$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $80,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $230,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%.

OTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,411,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 925,551 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 198,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,099. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.00.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

