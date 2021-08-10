$73.05 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report $73.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $76.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $322.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $324.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $434.20 million to $434.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. 2,168,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,363. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

