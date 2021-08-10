9,350 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 209,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 59.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

