9,712 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.32. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

