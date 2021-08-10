A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Stuart Lorimer Purchases 27 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($198.95).

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 554 ($7.24) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 537.69. The stock has a market cap of £620.64 million and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

