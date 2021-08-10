AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $71.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59.

In related news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last quarter.

ABCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

