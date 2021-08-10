Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 115,019 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 567.57% and a negative return on equity of 148.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

