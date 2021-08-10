Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Up 26% Over Last Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $305,928.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00053965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.77 or 0.00855267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00107857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00041468 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

